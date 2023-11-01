Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 57,346 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 635.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,346 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.