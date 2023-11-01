Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 11,048 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,520 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,736,000 after buying an additional 855,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGK opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

