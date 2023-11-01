Simplex Trading LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,030 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

