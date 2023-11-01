Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,065 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.