Atria Investments Inc Acquires 15,357 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Citigroup stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

