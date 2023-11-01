331,352 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of GJUN opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.