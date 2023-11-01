Park Place Capital Corp Has $136,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $60,683,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $597.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $326.10 and a 52-week high of $598.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.36.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

