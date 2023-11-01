BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $612.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $657.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.