Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.04. 168,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 384,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

