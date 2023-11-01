Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

EMR stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

