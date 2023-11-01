Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 37 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $408.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.25 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

