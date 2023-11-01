Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 112.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 56.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after purchasing an additional 442,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $4,058,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

