Choreo LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,837 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 273,776 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 95,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. CSFB cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -399.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.