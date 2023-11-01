Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.71.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

