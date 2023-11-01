Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 402,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,357 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 498,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,585,000 after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

MS opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

