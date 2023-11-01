Park Place Capital Corp Has $227,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $255.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,804 shares of company stock worth $17,730,712. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.