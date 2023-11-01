Park Place Capital Corp Sells 547 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.