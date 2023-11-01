Park Place Capital Corp Sells 25 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $307.30 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.33.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

