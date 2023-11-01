Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,532 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

