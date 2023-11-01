Choreo LLC Has $408,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.