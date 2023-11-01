Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.87 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.