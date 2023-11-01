Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.