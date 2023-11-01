Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after buying an additional 73,337 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

