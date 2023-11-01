Choreo LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

