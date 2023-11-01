SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 249,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 398,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

