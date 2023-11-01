Medallion Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 866,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

