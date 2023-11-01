Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,676 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.