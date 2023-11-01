Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 247.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

