Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

