Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $151.40.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

