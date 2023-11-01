EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

