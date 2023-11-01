Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 24,005 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 42.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

