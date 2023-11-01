Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 2,573 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

