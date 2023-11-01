Rathbones Group PLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.