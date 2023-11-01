Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

