IFP Advisors Inc Buys 12,192 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1,197.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.00.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

