IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

