IFP Advisors Inc Sells 356 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

