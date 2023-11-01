Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

