Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

