Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

