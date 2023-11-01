Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

