Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 344,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DESP opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $437.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Despegar.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Despegar.com

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.