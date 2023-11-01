Occidental Petroleum Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.