Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 4%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 115,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,423,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

