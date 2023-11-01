Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.79 and last traded at $125.20. Approximately 69,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 383,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

View Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

