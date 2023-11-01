Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In other news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ECVT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ecovyst Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

