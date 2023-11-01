Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 27,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 220,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Youdao Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Youdao

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

