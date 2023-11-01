Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 27,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 220,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
