Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -101.69%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

