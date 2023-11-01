Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of CHMI opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -101.69%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
