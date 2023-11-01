Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

